Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $27,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $137.63 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $92.92 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.28.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

