Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 151,900 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,288,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 151,900 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $23,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.58%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

