Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 85,820 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,820 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.50% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $32,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,387,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,787 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,907,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

