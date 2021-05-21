Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 735,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,280 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $34,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AIG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

NYSE:AIG opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

