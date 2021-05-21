Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.10 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Equities research analysts at G.Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $13.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.95. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2024 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.55 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $209.21 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $120.87 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.00 and its 200 day moving average is $187.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after buying an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,088,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after buying an additional 88,408 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,580,000 after buying an additional 177,026 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

