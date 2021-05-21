Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.700-11.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.11. The company had a trading volume of 962,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $120.87 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.55.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

