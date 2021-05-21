Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Stanley Electric has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $33.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43.

Get Stanley Electric alerts:

Stanley Electric Company Profile

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.