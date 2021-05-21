Starcom (LON:STAR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Starcom plc (LON:STAR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Starcom shares last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 482,971 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Starcom Company Profile

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

