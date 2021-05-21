State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,217 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,132,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,533,000 after buying an additional 1,130,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 122,452 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 964,342 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 61,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,842,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

