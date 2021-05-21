State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.77 Million Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,884 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Maxar Technologies worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAXR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAXR. Raymond James reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

