State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Yext were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $39,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $148,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,442 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,511. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on YEXT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

