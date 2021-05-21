State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 12.9% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 485,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares during the period.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

RADI stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $15.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.