State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 74,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Interface by 775.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 376,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its holdings in Interface by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 655,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 184,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TILE. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $881.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

