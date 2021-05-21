State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $1.63 Million Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $375,523.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,805.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,853 shares of company stock worth $6,749,616 over the last three months.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of -18.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

