Stellar Market Capitalization Achieves $9.58 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Stellar has traded 38% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $9.58 billion and approximately $2.08 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.27 or 0.00395870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00200335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00021254 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,186 coins and its circulating supply is 23,107,442,366 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.