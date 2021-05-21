Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SCM stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.56 million, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

