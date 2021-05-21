Step Finance (STEP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.58 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. Step Finance has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Step Finance has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00003657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00063740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.49 or 0.00373157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00200664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004069 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.93 or 0.00877393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

