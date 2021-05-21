Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to report $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Stepan posted earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million.

Shares of Stepan stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,434. Stepan has a 1-year low of $87.60 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.79 and a 200 day moving average of $124.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,145 shares of company stock valued at $961,101. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,049,000 after buying an additional 173,225 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stepan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stepan by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

