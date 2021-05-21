Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Shares of STXS opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.83 million, a P/E ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.56. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stereotaxis (STXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.