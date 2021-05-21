stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Down 32.4% This Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $958.10 million and $7,459.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,711.79 or 0.06580997 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00068230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00416347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00209800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.61 or 0.00989201 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00029826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 353,311 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.