Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) to “Buy”

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Pure Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSTG opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $62,124,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,523,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.