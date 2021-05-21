Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,413 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 951% compared to the typical daily volume of 705 put options.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.23. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

