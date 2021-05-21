Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,629 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 277,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $134.29 million, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

CLPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.