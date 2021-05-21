Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,810 Shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QIWI were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in QIWI by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in QIWI by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in QIWI during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new position in QIWI during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QIWI. Sberbank CIB upgraded QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $11.06 on Friday. QIWI plc has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $693.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $32.60. QIWI had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. Equities research analysts expect that QIWI plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.74%.

QIWI Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

