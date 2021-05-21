Summit Asset Management LLC Buys 135 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.77. 472,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,248,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.67. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

