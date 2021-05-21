Summit Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,193. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

