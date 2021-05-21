Summit Asset Management LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. 544,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,775,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

