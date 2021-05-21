Summit Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 291,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,523,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.93. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,407. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $105.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average of $94.32.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

