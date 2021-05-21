Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks,

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Summit Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of SMLP stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $159.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. Research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

