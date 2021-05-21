Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $446,385.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

