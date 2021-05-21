Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CFO Sells $2,458,335.00 in Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.36. 380,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,964. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.78 and a 12-month high of $168.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.84.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

