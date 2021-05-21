Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.99 million.

In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $123,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $2,976,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $1,851,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $75,975,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $347,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

