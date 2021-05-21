Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will announce earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Sun Life Financial reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLF. CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.