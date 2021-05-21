Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will announce earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Sun Life Financial reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLF. CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

