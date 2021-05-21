Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.29

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.29 and traded as high as C$65.50. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$65.15, with a volume of 5,434,372 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of C$38.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,590,251.67. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Insiders sold 71,552 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111 over the last three months.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

