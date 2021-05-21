Sunrun Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sunrun in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the energy company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,117.53 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $18,767,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $8,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,269.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 17,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,087,772.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,911,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,251. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

