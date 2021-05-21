Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.03. 276,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,240. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $54.80.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,543.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,991 shares of company stock valued at $8,702,823. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

