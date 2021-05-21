SVB Leerink Comments on NeuroPace, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for NeuroPace in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

In other NeuroPace news, Director Frank M. Fischer purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

