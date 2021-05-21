SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 179.91% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.98) EPS.

ETNB has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Shares of ETNB opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39. 89bio has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,850 shares of company stock valued at $612,400. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in 89bio by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,408,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in 89bio by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

