SVB Leerink Trims Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Target Price to $33.00

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BOLT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $18.75 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($12.78).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,810,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $823,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.