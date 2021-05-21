Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWDBY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.05. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

