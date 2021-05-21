Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWMAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

