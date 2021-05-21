Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSREY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re stock remained flat at $$23.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,427. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 4.54%. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.33%.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.