Sylo (SYLO) Price Down 42.9% This Week

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. Sylo has a market cap of $15.78 million and approximately $745,454.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar. One Sylo coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

