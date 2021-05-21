Syncona (LON:SYNC) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 286 ($3.74) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYNC. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 284 ($3.71) target price on shares of Syncona in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 286 ($3.74) price target on shares of Syncona in a research note on Tuesday.

SYNC stock opened at GBX 207.20 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 252.24. Syncona has a 52 week low of GBX 198.40 ($2.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

In other news, insider Thomas Henderson sold 317,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £794,902.50 ($1,038,545.21).

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

