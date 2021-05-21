SynLev Market Cap Hits $92,265.71 (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, SynLev has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. SynLev has a market cap of $92,265.71 and approximately $124,463.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SynLev coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SynLev alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00070236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.15 or 0.01031635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00098885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.83 or 0.09288804 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev (CRYPTO:SYN) is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev. SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SynLev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SynLev and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.