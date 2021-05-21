Synlogic’s (SYBX) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

