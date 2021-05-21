Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) vs. Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Head to Head Review

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Synovus Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synovus Financial $2.41 billion 2.95 $563.78 million $3.90 12.25

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Synovus Financial pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Synovus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Synovus Financial 15.84% 8.20% 0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and Synovus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Synovus Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88

Synovus Financial has a consensus price target of $42.28, indicating a potential downside of 11.52%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Thomasville Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 289 branches and 389 ATMs in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

