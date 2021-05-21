Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Trimmed by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,145.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

