Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sysco also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.23-3.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. 4,017,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,842. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,149.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

