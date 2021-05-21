Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,434 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $46,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 330,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TRHC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $407,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at $34,277,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,880 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.